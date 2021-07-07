Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 116,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $634.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.34.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
