Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $102,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 3,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,702. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

