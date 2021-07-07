James North Buys 4,522 Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.75. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

FXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

