Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99.

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38.

SPT opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

