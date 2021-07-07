Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

NYSE:JHG opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

