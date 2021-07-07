JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.