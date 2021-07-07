JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.57

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.05. JBS shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 82,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.23.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

