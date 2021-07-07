Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54. AB SKF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

