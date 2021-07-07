Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,293 ($16.89) and last traded at GBX 1,262 ($16.49). 1,653,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 893,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39).

JET2 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -8.71.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.