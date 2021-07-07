JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,006 shares of company stock valued at $350,010. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

