Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $397,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.