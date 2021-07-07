Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 146 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

