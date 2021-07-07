Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53.

