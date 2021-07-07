Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $217.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

