Joseph G. Hartsig Sells 9,834 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 3,384,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,598. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.