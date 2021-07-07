Joseph G. Hartsig Sells 9,834 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 3,384,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,598. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

