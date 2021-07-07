JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 1%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s share price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €50.40 ($59.29) and last traded at €50.90 ($59.88). Approximately 7,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.40 ($60.47).

Several research firms have commented on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.20 ($73.18).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $758.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.91.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.