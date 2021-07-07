JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 274,869 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 274,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

