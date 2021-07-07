JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 909.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

