JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 129,732 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 235,876.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

FIVG opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76.

