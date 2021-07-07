JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,277 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of RadNet worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

