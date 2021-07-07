JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,702 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

