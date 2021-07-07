JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 649,541 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

