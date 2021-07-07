JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

