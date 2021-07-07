JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,838,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20,278.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

