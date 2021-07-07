JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Mitek Systems worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

