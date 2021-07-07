JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 47,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

