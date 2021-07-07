JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 71,967 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

