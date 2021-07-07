JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 443.48 ($5.79), with a volume of 21458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

