JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 2,611,560 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

