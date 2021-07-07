K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires 7,726 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. 32,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,204. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.88.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

