K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 445,019 Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 445,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

