K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFEU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of CFFEU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,399. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

