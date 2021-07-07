K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.55% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 564,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCAP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 5,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,121. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

