K21 (K21) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. K21 has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $328,446.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00935388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045098 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182,372 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.