Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

KLDO stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 217,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

