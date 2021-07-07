Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 139.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

KLR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 4,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,378. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298 in the last ninety days. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

