KARMA Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $2,545.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006404 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00110363 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.