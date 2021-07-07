Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,829 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 1.15% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. 28,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,493. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

