Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 22,972 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.30% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEMB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.