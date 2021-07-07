Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 28,945 Shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:IDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 42,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,763. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77.

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

