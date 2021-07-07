Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 122,066 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,275. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.