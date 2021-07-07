Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 1.15% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,926,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.62. 28,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

