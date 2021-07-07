Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,702. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

