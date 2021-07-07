Karp Capital Management Corp Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF remained flat at $$276.87 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.76 and a twelve month high of $277.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.