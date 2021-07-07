Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,806 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.25. 13,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

