Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $173.19. 10,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,657. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

