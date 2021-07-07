Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $3.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,421,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.25. 85,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,645. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $152.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.