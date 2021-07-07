Kava Market Capitalization Reaches $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

