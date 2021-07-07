Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

