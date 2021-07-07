Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMF. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 58,192 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

NYSE KMF opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

